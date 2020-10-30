16,296 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSKR. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSKR. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Truist began coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. National Securities began coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FSKR opened at $14.70 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.61 million.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio is 108.91%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

