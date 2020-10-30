1,654 Shares in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 51.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 92.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 1,718.2% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.88, for a total value of $1,105,800.96. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.73, for a total value of $162,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,245.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,494. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. VTB Capital lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $317.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $330.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.04. EPAM Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $151.97 and a 1-year high of $356.48. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.38.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.