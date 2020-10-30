1,680 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Purchased by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period.

GLD opened at $175.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.46. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

