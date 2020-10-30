1,700 Shares in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Bought by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 93.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the first quarter valued at $733,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 59.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 144,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 53,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 15.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 15,683 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $128.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.48. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $134.39.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $699,557.43. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.13.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

