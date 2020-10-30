1,868 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Synopsys by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 17.5% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 20,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 8.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,150,000 after buying an additional 74,968 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Synopsys by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 10,526 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 5,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.56, for a total value of $1,057,800.00. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 198,961 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $42,137,950.19. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 305,630 shares of company stock worth $64,843,541. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.86.

Synopsys stock opened at $219.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.53 and its 200-day moving average is $191.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $232.74. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

