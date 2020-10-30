21,061 Shares in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 40,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 71,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.89.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli bought 71,275 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $1,006,403.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 287,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $417,303,808.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

