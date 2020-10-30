2,950 Shares in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,597,000 after buying an additional 49,204 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 15,033 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 642.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 24,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $619,000.

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $117.00 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $122.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.44.

