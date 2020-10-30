3,598 Shares in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Unilever Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,567,000 after acquiring an additional 262,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in The Unilever Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,841,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,920,000 after acquiring an additional 387,215 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in The Unilever Group by 23.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,532,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,974,000 after acquiring an additional 481,044 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Unilever Group by 99.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,916,000 after acquiring an additional 758,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 838,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,042,000 after buying an additional 53,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $57.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.27. The stock has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The Unilever Group has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $63.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4845 per share. This is a boost from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.03%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

