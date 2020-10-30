3M (NYSE:MMM) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $8.70 Per Share

3M (NYSE:MMM) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of 3M in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $8.70 for the year. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for 3M’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MMM. Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.31.

NYSE:MMM opened at $158.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $91.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.86. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $182.54.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of 3M by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

