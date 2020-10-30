3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 18.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in 3M by 3,127.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 225,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,184,000 after purchasing an additional 218,900 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in 3M by 15.4% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 430,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,775,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 4.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in 3M by 7.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,002,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,891,000 after purchasing an additional 65,483 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $158.48 on Friday. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $182.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $91.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.86.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.31.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

