5,582 Shares in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WPP by 17.2% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 14.1% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 32,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. Wpp Plc has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average is $39.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.6594 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.05%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WPP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

