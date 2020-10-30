6,120 Shares in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Acquired by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $158.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.57. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.49%.

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.38.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

