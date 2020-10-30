6,259 Shares in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 70.8% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $30.20 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $343.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.26 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

