7,000 Shares in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

LNC opened at $34.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average is $35.72. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 2.21.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.55). Lincoln National had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNC. ValuEngine cut Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lincoln National from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.89.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

