717 Shares in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Purchased by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 45.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 63.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 617.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $1,147,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett E. Finley sold 39,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $3,091,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,971 shares of company stock valued at $6,990,266 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FBHS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.28.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $81.88 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $90.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.75.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 7.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

