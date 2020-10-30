779 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 779 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $284.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.19, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $313.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.26.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.28.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total transaction of $25,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $691,427.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,127 shares of company stock worth $6,677,373. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

