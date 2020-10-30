818 Shares in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 157,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,323,000 after acquiring an additional 108,199 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth about $909,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 84.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,843,000 after acquiring an additional 18,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total value of $1,064,667.50. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,109 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total value of $1,001,160.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,513.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,201 shares of company stock worth $4,315,494 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $317.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.38. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $151.97 and a 52-week high of $356.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $330.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.04.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.71 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPAM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.