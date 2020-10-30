8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Sells $15,844.14 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Matthew Zinn sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $15,844.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,222 shares in the company, valued at $613,046.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Zinn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 8X8 alerts:

On Wednesday, October 28th, Matthew Zinn sold 4,185 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $66,123.00.

On Friday, October 16th, Matthew Zinn sold 113 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $1,872.41.

On Thursday, September 17th, Matthew Zinn sold 1,700 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $25,704.00.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $18.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $21.57.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 63.36% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in 8X8 in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 1,690.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 8X8 in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in 8X8 in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in 8X8 by 13.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on 8X8 from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.25 in a research report on Thursday. Summit Insights raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.55.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.