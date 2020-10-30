9,512 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $51.73 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a PE ratio of 90.76, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.83 and its 200 day moving average is $53.00.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.81.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

