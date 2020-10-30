953 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Bought by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,413,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,215,000 after buying an additional 2,578,120 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after buying an additional 13,968 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $844,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,873,000 after purchasing an additional 124,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $976,000. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $204.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $167.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.67.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $266.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.07. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $109.18 and a 52-week high of $299.67. The firm has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.19 and a beta of 1.62.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.