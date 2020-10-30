959 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Acquired by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock opened at $217.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.12. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $231.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $193.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.10.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

