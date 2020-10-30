AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Up 154.8% in October

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 154.8% from the September 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VLVLY stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.47. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.73.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, research analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VLVLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

