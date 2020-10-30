AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Up 154.8% in October

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 154.8% from the September 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
VLVLY stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.47. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.73.
AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, research analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About AB Volvo (publ)
AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.
