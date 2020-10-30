Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $118.00 price objective on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Abbott exited the third quarter of 2020 with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. There were double digit organic sales growth and high teens EPS growth in the quarter. Abbott has been seeing improvements in testing and procedure volumes across its hospital-based businesses. At the same time, its consumer-facing businesses like diabetes care, nutrition and established pharmaceuticals (EPD), are catching up pace following an initial hiccup witnessed during the first few months of the pandemic. In the third quarter, the company launched Libre 2 in the United States and obtained CE Mark for Libre 3. In Europe, the company also launched Libre Sense Glucose Sport. However, the company’s emerging performance was disappointing particularly in EPD and Nutrition. Overall, in the past six months, Abbott has been outperforming the industry.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.29.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $105.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $114.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.24.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $4,751,700.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,252 shares of company stock worth $18,352,259. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

