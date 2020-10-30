Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,170,206 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 51,847 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Abbott Laboratories worth $127,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. State Street Corp increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,846,010,000 after acquiring an additional 528,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,001,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,161 shares during the period. AXA increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 526,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,544,000 after acquiring an additional 54,800 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,011,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $158,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,722 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 53,883 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,989.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $374,015.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,252 shares of company stock valued at $18,352,259. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $105.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $185.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $114.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price target on Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.29.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

