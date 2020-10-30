ABB’s (ABB) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ABB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABB from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of ABB in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $24.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04. The firm has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.06.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. ABB’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ABB will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 77,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ABB by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in ABB by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 3.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, motion, and robotics and discrete automation products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. The company's Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.