Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company engaged primarily in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and production of crude oil and natural gas. They seek to complement their acquisition and development activities by selectively participating in exploration projects with experienced industry partners. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AXAS. BidaskClub cut Abraxas Petroleum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine cut Abraxas Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXAS opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Abraxas Petroleum has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a negative net margin of 120.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abraxas Petroleum will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 26.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 6,258.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 308,027 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 470.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,791 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 422,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 274.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 545,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 400,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

