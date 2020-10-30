Abyss Token (ABYSS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $144,653.00

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. One Abyss Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Sistemkoin, ZBG and Bilaxy. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00031007 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $523.60 or 0.03944927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00027873 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00229767 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Sistemkoin, ZBG, CoinPlace, YoBit, CoinBene, BitForex, Bilaxy, IDEX, DDEX, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

