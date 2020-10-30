Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.58.

Shares of ASO opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $15.71.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

