Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

ASO has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.58.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $15.71.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

