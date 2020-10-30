Academy Sports and Outdoors (NYSE:ASO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NYSE:ASO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NYSE ASO opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $15.71.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options
Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.