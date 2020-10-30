Academy Sports and Outdoors (NYSE:ASO) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NYSE:ASO) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

ASO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Shares of ASO opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $15.71.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.