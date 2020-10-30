Acceleware Ltd. (AXE.V) (CVE:AXE) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

Acceleware Ltd. (AXE.V) (CVE:AXE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.15. Acceleware Ltd. (AXE.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 95,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11.

About Acceleware Ltd. (AXE.V) (CVE:AXE)

Acceleware Ltd. operates as an oil and gas technology company in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, High-Performance Computing and RF Heating. The company develops an enhanced heavy oil and oil sands production technology based on radio frequency (RF) heating; and computational software products for the oil and gas, and other markets.

