Accor’s (ACCYY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Accor in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Accor in a report on Thursday, October 8th. AlphaValue cut Accor to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Accor in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Accor from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

ACCYY stock opened at $5.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.54. Accor has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $9.56.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

