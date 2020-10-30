ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ACM Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ACM Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of ACM Research from $55.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ACM Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.33.

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $75.49 on Monday. ACM Research has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $113.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.85 and a beta of 0.93.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. ACM Research had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $39.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACM Research news, Director Chenming Hu sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $780,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lisa Feng sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $1,084,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,785 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,341 over the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,130,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ACM Research by 892.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 66,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ACM Research by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 510,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,857,000 after acquiring an additional 50,346 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth $2,719,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth $2,645,000. 30.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

