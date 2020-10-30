Actinium (ACM) Price Tops $0.0062

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Actinium has a market capitalization of $158,006.56 and $690,192.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00037988 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (ACM) is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 25,506,300 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org . The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

