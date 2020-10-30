Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Position Boosted by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,256,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 334,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,355,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.32.

In other news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at $36,919,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 1,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.