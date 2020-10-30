Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.0% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $3,256,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 334,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $87.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,919,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.32.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

