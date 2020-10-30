Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Dawson James lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.08.

ADMP stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.51.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.83% and a negative return on equity of 87.50%. The business had revenue of $3.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,575 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,876 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

