ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ADC Therapeutics SA is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company. It engages in development and commercialization of antibody drug conjugates for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. ADC Therapeutics SA is based in LAUSANNE, Switzerland. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.92. The company has a current ratio of 11.45, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ADC Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $56.59.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.25. Sell-side analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADCT. FMR LLC acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $245,483,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,451,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $7,166,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

