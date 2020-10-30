ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR stock opened at $24.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.46. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 64.24 and a beta of 1.27.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADECCO GRP AG/ADR will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ADECCO GRP AG/ADR

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

