AdEx (ADX) Reaches Market Cap of $15.25 Million

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx has a market cap of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00031007 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.60 or 0.03944927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00027873 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00229767 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

