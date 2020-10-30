ADT (NYSE:ADT) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the security and automation business’ stock, down from their prior target price of $13.50.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADT. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ADT from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of ADT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. ADT has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.34). ADT had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ADT will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. ADT’s payout ratio is -155.56%.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 42,920,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $429,205,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Likosar sold 77,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $777,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,113,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,137,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,081,029 shares of company stock valued at $430,810,290. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADT during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ADT in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

