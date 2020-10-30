Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ADVM has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.22.

ADVM opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $904.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.69.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Soparkar bought 7,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,996. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,790,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,776,000 after purchasing an additional 158,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 21.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,846,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,312,000 after buying an additional 668,175 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,342,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,652,000 after buying an additional 219,316 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 25.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,139,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,797,000 after buying an additional 232,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 909,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after buying an additional 139,680 shares during the last quarter.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

