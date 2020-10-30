Aeroports de Paris’ (AEOXF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AEOXF. AlphaValue lowered Aeroports de Paris to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Aeroports de Paris stock opened at $98.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.69. Aeroports de Paris has a 12 month low of $78.60 and a 12 month high of $196.85.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, construction, and operation of airports. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports in the Paris, France. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Others.

