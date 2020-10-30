Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, AlphaValue lowered shares of Aeroports de Paris to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of AEOXF stock opened at $98.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.69. Aeroports de Paris has a 52 week low of $78.60 and a 52 week high of $196.85.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, construction, and operation of airports. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports in the Paris, France. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Others.

