Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of AIH opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $131.52 million and a PE ratio of -4.16.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

