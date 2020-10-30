Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $86.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price target of $82.00. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.21.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $74.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $88.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.11.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $494.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.16 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.90 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 142,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,687,089.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.99 per share, with a total value of $71,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,857.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,469 shares of company stock valued at $577,308. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMG. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,587,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $640,310,000 after purchasing an additional 48,930 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,367,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,501,000 after purchasing an additional 237,834 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,045,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 874,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,210,000 after buying an additional 87,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,645.7% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 521,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after buying an additional 491,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

