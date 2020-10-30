Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.21.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $74.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.11. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $88.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $494.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson acquired 1,469 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,567.74. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,567.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.25 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,502.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,469 shares of company stock worth $577,308. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,957,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.