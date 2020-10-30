Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 29.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1,144.4% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3,376.7% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 70.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Aflac from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,531.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AFL opened at $34.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.