Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.28.
Several research firms have commented on A. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.
In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $607,770.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,948.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Agilent Technologies stock opened at $102.02 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $107.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.04.
Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.
Agilent Technologies Company Profile
Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.
