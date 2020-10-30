Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.28.

Several research firms have commented on A. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $607,770.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,948.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 829,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,748,000 after acquiring an additional 26,210 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,069,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 12.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 13.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $102.02 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $107.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

